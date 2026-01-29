Tinubu Condoles Chukwueze Of S’Eagles Over Mother’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze on the passing of his mother.

The President also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, who passed away on Thursday.

President Tinubu mourned with the Chukwueze family and encouraged them to find solace in the memory and legacy of their late matriarch.

“The passing of Mrs Chukwueze, the mother of one of our bright football stars, just a few days after the passing of Super Eagles’ Captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father, is deeply saddening. I mourn with them, and I am with them in prayers during this difficult time,” the President says.

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty would grant the departed eternal rest.