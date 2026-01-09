Tinubu Condoles Chimamanda Adichie Over Son’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to renowned writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her family over the death of her son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

In a condolence message issued yesterday, the President also sympathised with Adichie’s husband, Dr Ivara Esege, describing the loss as a devastating tragedy. “With a deep sense of grief, I condole with Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and the entire family on the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi,” he said.

Drawing from personal experience, the President noted that the loss of a child is an incomparable pain. He said: “As a parent my- self who has suffered the loss of a loved one, no grief is as devastating as losing a child.”

Tinubu said he shared in the family’s sorrow and stood in solidarity with them during the difficult period. “I empathise with the family at this difficult time, and I mourn this sad loss with them,” he added.

The President also paid tribute to Adichie’s global literary influence, describing her as a cultural icon whose works have touched lives across the world.

“Ms Adichie is a literary icon who has brought joy and light to many homes globally, and I pray that she and her family find strength in the Almighty in this trying hour,” he said. He concluded by assuring the family of his thoughts and prayers. “My prayers are with the family,” he said.