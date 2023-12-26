New Telegraph

December 26, 2023
Tinubu Condemns Plateau Brutal Killings

…orders arrest of culprits

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

This came as he directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, the President also directed immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, the President assured Nigerians that the envoys of death, pain, and sorrow would not escape justice.

