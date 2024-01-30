Tinubu Condemns Killings Of Ekiti Traditional Rulers, Others

The assassinations of Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, and Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, have been condemned by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu who spoke on Tuesday also condemned the abduction of students and head teachers in the Eporo-Ekiti region of the state.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu ordered the security services to as a matter of urgency come to the victims’ aid and bring perpetrators to book.

The statement reads: “It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

“President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

“The President condoles with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

“In the same vein, the President directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around the Eporo-Ekiti area of the state.

“As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of the government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.”