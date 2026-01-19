Tinubu Condemns Kano Housewife, Kids’ Murder, Mourns Abdulazeez

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the gruesome murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children at Chiranci community in Kano.

President Tinubu commended the police for the swift arrest of the principal suspects and ordered the investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspects.

He condemned the action as barbaric and condoled the bereaved family over the tragedy.

The President also expressed grief over the passing of renowned businessman and leader of the business community in Kano, Alhaji Bature Abdulaziz, who died over the weekend

He described the death of the National President of the Harmonised Traders Association of Nigeria as a loss felt beyond the Kano business community but across many parts of Nigeria in view of the deceased’s influence on commerce.

The President also acknowledged the support he received from Dr Abdulaziz during the 2023 campaigns and his persistent advocacy for national unity and patriotism through the Patriotic Elders Network for Peace (PENP), which he founded.

He condoled with the Kano business community, the people, and the state government over the loss.