Tinubu Condemns G’Bissau Coup, Warns Perpetrators

The Federal Government yesterday condemned the military coup in GuineaBissau, saying it had undermined the democratic progress, constitutional order, and stability in West Africa. It warned that “the perpetrators of this act will be held accountable for their actions”.

Soldiers on Wednesday toppled the civilian regime of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and named General Horta Inta-A as the new leader of the small West African country. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it received news of the coup “with profound dismay and deep concern”.

The Federal Government expressed solidarity with BissauGuineans and demanded the immediate restoration of constitutional governance, the safety of all those detained, and respect for the country’s democratic institutions.

It said: “This coup d’état represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and call for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, the safety and security of all those detained and the full respect for the sanctity of democratic institutions in Guinea-Bissau.”