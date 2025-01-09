Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has Condoles with the Nigerian military and the families of six soldiers killed in a dawn terrorist attack on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at an army base in Sabon Gida, Damboa in Borno State.

Reacting to the incident in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga on Thursday, President Tinubu described their sacrifice as a testament to the bravery and dedication of the armed forces in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Tinubu expressed profound sympathy for the loss and pledged the nation’s unwavering support for the military.

However, he has directed a thorough investigation into the incident to identify the lapses that led to the attack and ensure lessons are learned to prevent future occurrences.

The President commended the swift and effective response of the military, particularly the air component, for launching decisive retaliatory strikes.

READ ALSO:

The counteroffensive neutralized several terrorists and destroyed their assets as they attempted to flee, highlighting the military’s capability to confront threats to national security.

“This resolute action by the Army demonstrates our military’s readiness and determination to confront and defeat security threats.

“Their actions show our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for peace and security for all Nigerians,” the President stated.

President Tinubu called on the military to intensify its efforts and take the fight directly to the hideouts of bandits and terrorists, particularly in the Northwest region, where these criminals have continued to attack innocent villagers.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting the armed forces in their mission to restore security and protect lives and property across the country.

In his appeal to Nigerians, Tinubu urged citizens and the media to support the military in its ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability.

He stressed the importance of collective action in the fight against terrorism, assuring Nigerians of a safer future.

Share

Please follow and like us: