Tinubu Condemns Coup Attempt In Niger

…Despatches Talon of Benin on intervention mission

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the reports of an attempted military coup in the Republic of Niger and has warned all players in the troubled country that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.

Tinubu who is the current Chairman, of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government expressed disappointment at the information filtering in from the Republic of Niger which indicated that some unpleasant developments had taken place around the country’s highest political leadership.

“It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country. The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.

” I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted , and thrives in our region.

I am in close consultation with other leaders in our region, and we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.

“As the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order,” Tinubu said.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has quickly stepped in to unravel what led to the attempted coup in the Republic of Niger, by despatching the President of Benin, Republic, Patrice Talon, to the troubled country.

In a brief chat with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Talon of Benin Republic, Tinubu said the regional body had asked Talon to immediately proceeds to Niger on an intervention mission.

He affirmed that the meeting had to do with the political unrest in Niger, adding that the Benin President was already heading to the troubled country.

Asked if the sub regional Commission would launch an immediate action on the development or planning towards it, Tinubu said “he’s going there now, he’s on his way to Niger Republic”.

Also speaking in French to journalists, the President of Benin Republic said he came for the meeting to reason with President Tinubu on the development in their mutual neighbour’s territory, so that the situation is rapidly dealt.

According to him, steps would being taken swiftly, to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“I am here with President Tinubu because of the situation for the ECOWAS and President Tinubu, who is President of Nigeria, Niger’s neighbour, with President of Benin, equally Niger’s neighbour, so we take things seriously and act rapidly.

“I believe all the means will be employed, as needed, for constitutional order to be reestablished in Niger, but the goal is for there to be peace and unity.

“So, as the President has already said, the mediation actions will be reinforced even starting this evening, so that the situation is regulated peacefully.

“Even when what is not acceptable is being done, it is necessary for us to correct that by peaceful means. It’s our first option. And we assure you that it will be successful”, Talon said.