Tinubu Condemns Borno Attack, Mourns Victims Of Kano Explosion

Share

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the suicide bombing that occurred in Konduga, Borno State, describing the attack as a cowardly act.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President condemned the attack and mourned those who lost their lives.

He urged security agencies to intensify efforts to eliminate the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents, who he said are now resorting to soft target attacks as a diversionary tactic.

Tinubu extended his condolences to the government and people of Borno State and directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate support to survivors of the attack.

Meanwhile, the President also sympathised with the families of those killed or injured in Saturday morning’s explosion at a scrap metal factory in Kano.

The incident reportedly affected 15 people, five of whom lost their lives.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of workplace safety and directed relevant government institutions to investigate the cause of the explosion to prevent a recurrence.

Share