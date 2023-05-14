Tinubu Compensates Buhari, Ganduje, El-rufai With DSP, Speaker –Sources

Sources within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that the zoning of the Speaker of the House of the Representatives and the Deputy Senate President to the North West by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was to compensate the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors of Kano and Kaduna states, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

A chieftain of the party from the North East, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Sunday Telegraph exclusively, said there was nothing about reward on number of votes as some persons are alluding to but compensation of the trio for their roles in his victory.

President Buhari, governors of Kano State and Kaduna states were said to have played major roles to bring about the success of the President-elect. According to the chieftain, one of the two governors from the North West was initially penciled down for the slot of Vice Presidential candidate but this could not be because of the influence of the President-elect’s political associates and family members.

To compensate them and the zone for that, the president-elect chose to cede the Speaker and Deputy Senate President to their states respectively. It would be recalled that last week, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made public the preferred candidates for the offices of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In that release made by the APC NWC, they zoned the Senate President to Senator Godswill Akpabio (South South); Speaker House of Representatives to Hon. Tajudeen Abass (North West); Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau (North West) and Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (South East).

The APC, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said: “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met today, Monday, May 8, 2023, to consider reports of consultations and meetings held with the President- Elect, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other party leaders and stakeholders on zoning arrangement for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

“The zoning arrangement reported to the NWC is as follows: Senate President – South South Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Deputy Senate President – North West-Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano); Speaker, House of Representatives, North West-Hon. Abass Tajudeen(Kaduna) and Deputy Speaker, South EastHon. Ben Kalu (Abia).”

However, the zoning arrangements as reported have been rejected by different groups and party members. Also some lawmakers-elect have rejected the zoning, saying that the leadership of the 10th Assembly would be determined by the lawmakers themselves.

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, in rejecting the zoning said, it was a skewed arrangement that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity. Akeredolu, therefore advised that the APC NWC immediately summons the National Executive Committee (NEC)after robust National Caucus/Stakeholders parley to agree on terms that would strengthen the party.

Also, the APC Integrity Group, which had early warned against zoning two presiding offices position to one zone said the action of the NWC and Presidentelect was a way to perdition. The Coordinator, Dawu Mohammed, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph said: “It seems the party and the President-elect do not understand the danger of their actions. “They can’t accuse anybody of anti-party when they have not been democratic in their actions.

Their zoning is very undemocratic and not inclusive. “We still stand on our former position that should the Deputy Senate President be retained in the North, it should be domiciled in the North Central.”

Other lawmakers that have reacted to the zoning have condemned it, stating that they would show the ruling party and the President-elect that they have no right to determine the leadership of the legislature.

Candidates from both chambers of the National Assembly have visited the National leadership of the party to express their displeasure over the zoning. Such candidates are: Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator-elect, Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari (Zamfara) and Senator representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa, who have reiterated their commitment to preside over the 10th Senate.

Also in the House of Representatives are: Hon. Muktar Betara, Hon. Idris Wase, Yusuf Gagdi and others, who are are not relenting on their ambitions. A source in the party told Sunday Telegraph: “Speaking on the zoning, APC might be led into perdition if absolute care was not taken.

“Some persons feel that they have conquered everybody the reason they don’t consider important to talk to party members in taking decisions. “We, as party members would witness a leadership style that might be alien to us from the incoming government.

A leadership that might be full of cabals and they would undermine party leadership. “It is obvious that the incoming government would not respect the party leadership as presently constituted the reason they would take a decision and hand over to the party to go and announce.

“There should be no reason for anybody to zone two presiding offices of the 10th National Assembly to one zone. When it happened in the 8th Assembly, it was the Deputy Speaker and Deputy Senate President that were zoned to South East.

“North West cannot be finishing 8 years Presidency and be occupying two Presiding offices of the National Assembly.” Another source said: “The consideration of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President to me is because he stepped down for the President-elect during the party primaries. In fact, Akpabio is about the first to step down for Tinubu.”

He added: “A situation, where party leaders would disagree with the decision of the government of the party on an issue that affects the party and they can’t say it or disagree must be injurious to the party.”