Tinubu Committed To Youth Development – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola at the weekend assured Nigerians especially youths that President Bola Tinubu is committed to creating jobs through various skills acquisition programs.

Oyetola who reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to the development of the Nigerian youth, said the only way for youths to benefit from such programmes is for them to pursue their education career which according to him, is a panacea for development.

Oyetola spoke during the 2023 edition of the Iragbiji Day celebration where eminent sons and daughters of the town converged to make decisions concerning the development of the community.

According to Oyetola, President Tinubu led Federal government is determined to ensure that youth empowerment and employment take priority, urging the youths and women to embrace all acquisition programs capable of turning their lives for the better.

“I appreciate the monarch for the level of development going on in the town, the king is driving development in this community. You have been an inspiration to many of us.

“I want to commend all the sons and daughters of Iragbiji for their support, it is beyond politics. I thank all the donors to the Iragbiji projects.

“To all the youths please pursue your education career without compromise, put in your best. Please don’t play truancy. There is no constraint to what you can be in life, there may be no job now but what President Tinubu is doing, jobs will be guaranteed for youths.

Speaking on the conversion of the Sustainable Development Goals Skills Acquisition Centre, located in Iragbiji into a football camp by his successor, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oyetola said Adeleke’s action is unacceptable.

“What made me be sad today is that all the efforts put into ensuring that we have a skill centre for our youths have been turned into something else.

“When I was the governor I facilitated some SDG projects that will assist our youths and women to acquire skills but I am so unhappy that the same project that we fought for to get to this community is not been turned into a base for soccer, I have no quarrel with football but you must use this facility for the purpose it is made.

“The centre is meant for the acquisition of skills for youth. I am going to talk to the government of Osun State today, to please recognise that these projects are put up by Federal Government for the benefit of our youths.

“You can decide to have your football camp elsewhere but not convert the facility that I fought for when I was the governor to base for camping for footballers, it is very bad and unacceptable”.