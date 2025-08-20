Tinubu Committed To Transforming Osun Through Investments In Education, Agriculture, Others – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu is committed to transforming Osun State through targeted investments in education, agriculture and health empowerment.

Idris stated this in Osogbo at a town hall sensitisation campaign meeting on the “Mid-term Achievements of President Tinubu‘s Administration” in the South West, organised by the Federal Information Centre, Osun.

Represented by Mrs Isola Sola, the Head of the Osun Information Centre, the minister said the three areas, education, health care and agriculture, are part of the core pillars of President Tinubu’s campaign promises.

He said these three key areas have continued to shape his administration’s policies and actions since resuming office.

“Agriculture has been a strategic focus of the administration aimed at ensuring food security and empowering rural communities.

“The Federal Government is making efforts to ensure the development of rural and urban infrastructure, such as feeder roads and small-scale bridges.

“Support for agriculture to increase food production and empowerment and provision of credit facilities to SMEs, similar entrepreneurship and supporting local economies,” he said

He said in the area of healthcare, the Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCD) partnered with Osun State Government to neutralise and upgrade six Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to 24-hour service offering a wider range of care.

“In the last two years, PHC has been up-scaled to improve service delivery, while vulnerable populations, notably pensioners and persons with disabilities, have been enrolled on the state’s health insurance scheme.

“All these are done to ensure that Osun people can have access to health care when the need arises in expanding health care in Osun,” he said

He said these federal supports enabled Osun to win $500,000 as the best performing state in universal health coverage.

He said similarly, all the public and federal tertiary institutions in Osun have benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Speaking, Dr Tope Abiola, Dean Sof tudent Affairs, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, commended President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund(NELFUND) for their pivotal role in implementing the national student loan scheme with over 16,000 regional beneficiaries.

Abiola, who was represented by Mr Lekan Adegboye, acknowledged the impactful strides of the scheme across tertiary institutions, particularly in Southern Nigeria.

Other speakers at the event acknowledged the good work of President Bola Tinubu with a charge for more public enlightenment on those policies