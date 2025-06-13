Tinubu Committed To Revamping Nigeria’s Economy –Idimogu

Share

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Jude Idimogu has expressed the belief that President Bola Tinubu will do everything humanly possible to restore Nigeria on the path to greatness.

Idimogu, who represented Oshodi/ Isolo Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly between 2015 and 2023, stated this during an interaction with journalists.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians irrespective of political party differences to support the President’s reform initiatives aimed to rebuilding the economy.

He said: “On the coalition of opposition political parties aimed challenging Mr. President in the 2027 elections, I find it very difficult to believe how they can achieve that because Tinubu is a master strategist; “Even before he assumed the position of president, Asiwaju Tinubu is someone who is politically ahead of his contemporaries.

When you talk about politics in Nigeria, he is number one. He is someone who has always planned ahead of time. Don’t forget that the President has always been a king maker, but today he is a king,” he stated. Idimogu said with Tinubu’s knowledge of politics and God on his side, the coalition is a already a nullity.

According to him, even as those behind the coalition are gathering, people from other political parties are also joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). “I believe that with Tinubu’s knowledge and God on his side; it will be difficult for the coalition to remove him. But even at that, politicians from the opposition have been joining the ruling party,” Idimogu said.

On two years of the Tinubu administration, he said: “I am sure the President will not rest until he achieves his vision of rebuilding Nigeria’s economy.” He added: “It has always been Asiwaju Tinubu’s wish to be president of Nigeria and God granted it to him.

He worked hard for it, and with the support of others as well as God’s blessings, he is there today. “I believe he will put in his very best for the interest of Nigerians. So far, he has done two years out of his first four year-tenure and we can see the difference despite the challenges we face as a country.

“While we expect that the next two years will usher in more progress and development, we also expect that he will return in 2027 to continue to do his best, especially to put food on the table of Nigerians and also to take the nation to greater heights.”

Idimogu appealed to the President to constantly beam his searchlight on his minister’s and appointees because at the end, he is the person Nigerians know. “For me, I will advise him to continue doing what he is doing, but he should take a look at his ministers and aides, monitor their activities, so that they will not give him a bad name, because he alone cannot do everything.”

To Nigerians, he advised them, especially Northerners to support President Tinubu’s second term bid. His words: “I want to appeal to Nigerians, especially my brothers from the North to please wait for their own turn. They have done eight years through Muhammad Buhari, this is an opportunity for the southerners to also do eight years.

“Today, Asiwaju Tinubu, the current president is from the South and he must do eight years. All we need from Nigerians is to give the President their support. We should avoid distraction because after eight years of Tinubu presidency, power will automatically go to North.

“They can then you can choose whoever they want to choose, zone it to whichever area they want to zone it. For now, let us give peace a chance by allowing President Tinubu to complete eight years of the South.” Idimogu also advised Nigerians to embrace constructive criticism and avoid demarketing the country before the comity of nations.

Share