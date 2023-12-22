Tinubu Committed To Providing Basic Needs To Better Lives Of Nigerians – Utsev

Cephas Iorhemen

MAKURDI

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev yesterday said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was committed to providing the basic needs that would better the lives of Nigerians and return the country to greatness.

By this, he stressed the propensity for all Nigerians to support and pray fervently to enable the President to deliver on his mandate.

Prof. Utsev stated this while presenting different items to various groups to enable them to celebrate both Christmas and New Year.

He expressed appreciation to the groups for identifying with him on his appointment as Minister and promised to ensure that Nigerians have access to clean and safe water, more dams for irrigation farming, and improved sanitation.

The Minister called on the Benue people to continue to pray for those in leadership positions to enable them to serve the people they represent effectively.

Professor Utsev who said leadership comes with huge tasks, explained that it was sustained prayers and support that would enable those saddled with the responsibilities of leadership to succeed.

Speaking separately, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Dr. Tyover Dajoh, explained that their visit was to celebrate the Minister who was their pioneer Rector and to appreciate him for his outstanding performance so far and urged him to sustain the tempo.

On his part, Secretary Utsev’s neighbours Austin Tyover, who thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing one of their neighbours as Minister in his cabinet, appealed to the Minister to construct motorized boreholes in their community to address the water scarcity in the area and facilitate the appointment of their children into government.

Professor Utsev also received physically challenged persons and many other groups who commended him for the wonderful work he was doing for the country and assured him of their support, prayers, and useful suggestions that will enable him to succeed and make Nigeria and Benue proud.