Tinubu Committed To Providing Academic Support To Institutions – Akume

Share

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume has reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to providing the necessary infrastructural and academic support to institutions across the country.

The SGF stated this at the commissioning of a 500-seater capacity lecture theatre under the NEEDS Assessment Projects implemented in the College of Agronomy, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi in Benue State.

The event was part of the activities marking the 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th, and 31st combined convocation ceremony for graduates of the institution.

The former governor of Benue State who was represented by the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, said the Federal Government remains committed to prioritizing education and research through sustained interventions in strategic areas.

He said “these efforts are aimed to strengthen institutions and position them to be globally competitive. We will continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure that future projects align with national development goals, particularly in agriculture, which remains the backbone of our economy”.

“This facility will significantly enhance research and learning in the College of Agronomy, thereby supporting food production for our great nation.

“The commissioning of this facility marks a major milestone in the ongoing

transformation of tertiary education in Nigeria.

Senator Akume who maintained that the project reflects the government’s strategic focus on agriculture as a key driver of economic growth, food security, and national development, as he emphasized, ‘the College of Agronomy plays a critical role in equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to revolutionize our agricultural sector’.

He recognized the fact that

executing projects of this magnitude is not always an easy task, particularly given the economic and logistical challenges that can arise, stressing that the successful completion of this project is a testament to the resilience, determination, and vision of the university management and all stakeholders involved.

Senator George Akume commend the leadership of the university for its unwavering commitment to excellence in ensuring that the facility is realized and put to good use.

He urged the university community including staff and students to take ownership of this project which he insisted “must be well-maintained and utilized to its full potential so that future generations of scholars can benefit from it.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Isaac Itodo, commended the Federal Government for always identifying with the institution and it’s concern for the development of the university and promised ensure the project is put to good use as advised by the SGF.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

