Tinubu Committed To Improving Healthcare In S’East – Dalori

The newly appointed Board Chairman of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Ali Bukar Dalori, has said President Bola Tinubu was committed to improving healthcare delivery in the South East region.

Dalori who spoke during his inaugural visit to NAUTH at the weekend, noted that President Tinubu’s led administration has pledged continued support towards the improvement of healthcare in the South East and the country at large.

He said: “Tinubu has a vested interest in improving the healthcare projections in the South East region as is evident in various people-oriented projects that have been put in place to improve healthcare in Anambra state and the South East in general”

Dalori commended Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Muhammad Ali-Pate, for his giant strides, commitment and support towards the establishment of a modern state-of-the-art radio diagnostic centre at NAUTH which when completed, would be a boost in the fight against several diseases in the South-East region.

While noting that no health minister had achieved such a feat in the region, Dalori assured members of staff of improved welfare, well-being and motivation.

Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Prof. Joseph Ugboaja equally commended the president for his dedication to meeting the healthcare needs of Ndi Igbo, while also acknowledging the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali-Pate for bringing a visible difference to healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Ugboaja also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his massive support to the mega projects at NAUTH which according to him, was a testament to the president’s love for Anambra and Ndi Igbo in general.

