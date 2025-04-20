Tinubu Committed To Ending Plateau Attacks – Minister

Share

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yilwatda Nentawe, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to ending the incessant attacks and killings in rural communities across Plateau State.

Nentawe made this known during a visit to affected communities in Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas to commiserate with them over the recent killings of over 51 persons.

The Minister sympathized with families who lost loved ones and emphasized the government’s dedication to protecting lives and property.

“This is a time for every Plateau citizen to come together, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation,” he said.

Nentawe disclosed that President Tinubu has promised to deploy the necessary security forces to ensure the safety of Plateau citizens.

He also stressed the importance of community engagement and dialogue as key tools for restoring peace.

He called for unity among citizens of Plateau State, particularly in Bassa and other affected areas, urging everyone to set aside their differences and work together to address the root causes of violence.

“We must come together as one united entity,” he said. “It’s time for us to unite to save our people and ultimately, to save our nation.”

The Minister expressed deep concern over the attacks, describing them as a “tragedy that borders on madness.”

“Let us identify those killing us and confront the triggers of this violence,” he said, urging traditional rulers, political leaders, religious figures, farmers, and youth to collaborate for lasting peace.

Also visiting the affected communities in Bassa was the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru.

The Defence Minister assured the people that security agencies would end the senseless killings and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We will get to the root of this matter and ensure justice is served,” he vowed.

He added that the Federal Government plans to engage stakeholders in the affected communities to break the cycle of violence.

Reacting to the condolence visits by the two ministers, the Traditional Ruler of the Irigwe Nation, Bra Ngwe Irigwe, His Royal Highness Ronku Aka, thanked them for their visit and called on the government to provide support for victims to rebuild their destroyed homes.

He noted that the visit demonstrated the government’s commitment to addressing the persistent attacks and promoting peace in Plateau State.

