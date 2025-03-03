Tinubu Committed To Boosting Food Security, Says Tuggar

Share

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has assured farmers and pastoralists in Udobo, Gamawa community in Bauchi State, of the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding their land rights and enhancing food security.

Tuggar made this statement yesterday during a community engagement on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, at the inauguration of the Irrigate Nigeria Project in Gamawa, Bauchi.

In a statement issued by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Tuggar highlighted that between the 1960s and 1970s, Udobo was a hub for Nigeria’s agricultural output.

He said, however, the community had been largely neglected by the state government for decades. Tuggar warned that land grabbing would not be tolerated and called for collaboration among stakeholders to drive agricultural innovation and sustainability.

He explained that the project aimed to reduce food imports, secure Nigeria’s agricultural future, and distribute rice, motorcycles, and environmentally-friendly cooking stoves to mitigate tree felling in the state.

He also acknowledged the impact of floods and climate change on agriculture and emphasised the need for urgent government support. “This land fed nations. We aim to revive that legacy without displacing those who till it,” Tuggar said.

