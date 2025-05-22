Tinubu Committed To $25b Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline Project – Akpabio

Share

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the $25 billion Nigeria–Morocco gas pipeline project, describing it as a top priority for the Nigerian government.

Speaking through Senator Jimoh Ibrahim at the executive session of the African Parliament in Casablanca, Akpabio disclosed that President Tinubu is also set to review all abandoned projects across the country, with a focus on ensuring their completion. He noted that the Nigeria–Morocco gas pipeline would be among the first to receive renewed attention.

“The gas pipeline project remains a critical initiative on the dashboard of the current administration. It is designed to transport 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually across a 5,660km route,” Akpabio said.

He explained that the pipeline would traverse 13 African countries — Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco — with Nigeria serving as the central hub for gas supply.

Akpabio noted that the project is expected to generate thousands of jobs, drive industrial and digital transformation, and contribute to a more sustainable energy future for the continent.

Describing the project as a breakthrough for both Nigeria and Morocco, he emphasized its strategic value in enabling Morocco to export gas to European markets.

He also urged the Moroccan government to revise its visa policy and allow Nigerian citizens to enter without restrictions, citing the vast opportunities the project is expected to create.

The Senate President revealed that the pipeline is currently at the feasibility study and route planning stage, with active engagements ongoing among key stakeholders. While the final investment decision was initially scheduled for 2023, it has been deferred to 2025.

Senator Ibrahim further disclosed that Akpabio is championing legislative efforts to support President Tinubu in removing potential legal and regulatory hurdles that could impede the project’s implementation.

