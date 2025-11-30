Tinubu Commits To Stronger Security At Summit

President Bola Tinubu is fully commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and restoring stability across the country, particularly in the North-West, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, said yesterday.

Badaru delivered the president’s goodwill message at the North-West Zonal Security Summit in Kaduna, organised by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on National Security Summit with the theme: ‘Building Robust Regional Collaborations to Tackle Insecurity: Pathways for Securing the Future’.

The minister said the administration remained focused on the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises national unity, community resilience and a security system that treats all citizens with dignity and equality.

He stated that joint operations by the Armed Forces and security agencies had reopened major routes across Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi, while markets and farming activities had steadily resumed in several previously affected communities.

“Many villages that were displaced have returned, schools once closed due to attacks had reopened, and farmers are back on their fields with improved security support,” he said.

Badaru, however, acknowledged lingering threats posed by bandits, terror cells and organised criminal groups, warning that attackers continue to adapt their tactics despite pressure from security forces.

He cited the recent school abductions in Niger and Kebbi as well as the Church abduction in Kwara, adding that while victims in Kwara and Kebbi had regained freedom, efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining abductees.

According to him, the president has directed the military to “clear all indicators of insecurity” and deepen inter-agency synergy, intelligence fusion and protection of schools and rural communities.