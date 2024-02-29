Tinubu Commissions Lagos Red Line Rail Project

President Bola Tinubu is set to commission the anticipated Red Line Rail Project in Lagos State.

The Red Line project is an intra-state rail service aimed at improving transportation within the city and spans 37 kilometres.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu had flown into the state on Wednesday night for the inauguration.

The red line will share the right-of-way with the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway and the route will initially run from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos, with notable stations including Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line project isn’t just about improving the city’s mobility, but about reshaping the urban landscape and setting a new pace for development.

In a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Lagos State governor also noted that by connecting critical points across Lagos, “we’re opening doors to opportunities, growth, and a sustainable future”.

Recall that the governor had on Saturday carried out a test run of the Lagos Red Line ahead of today’s commissioning of the project by President Bola Tinubu.

He further asserted that the commissioning of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LMRT) Red Line is more than just a project, adding that it is “a generational leap for our city”.

The Red Line is a 37 km rail line integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, and Iju.

“This launch is a testament to what we can achieve when we dream big and work together. The LMRT Red Line is a cornerstone in our journey to make Lagos a global model city for urban excellence.

“Let’s ride into a brighter, more connected future together,” the governor charged Lagosians and all Nigerians who live and do business within the Lagos metropolis.