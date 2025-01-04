Tinubu Commissions Enugu Command, Control Centre

Share

In continuation of his historic State visit to Enugu, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday commissioned the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, a facility designed to enhance real-time security monitoring and response across the state.

This groundbreaking initiative, spearheaded by Governor Peter Mbah’s administration, underscores the state’s commitment to leveraging technology for improved public safety.

The Command and Control Centre is equipped with advanced surveillance systems, drones, and integrated communication networks to monitor and respond to security breaches swiftly.

The President’s visit to Enugu also included the commissioning of the 135km road network in the metropolis and a series of engagements with stakeholders and traditional rulers.

The road project is expected to boost economic activities and ease transportation within the state.

The Command and Control Centre stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

