Tinubu Commissions Afreximbank African Trade Centre In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday commissioned the Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Abuja, a landmark project by the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, President Tinubu highlighted the centre’s role in boosting intra-African trade and economic growth.

The state-of-the-art business complex is set to serve as the bank’s regional office and a hub for trade facilitation, technology, and economic development across Africa.

The AATC is a multifaceted facility designed to address critical gaps in trade and market information, as well as the shortage of trade facilitation services in Africa and the CARICOM region.

It features a conference centre, a trade and exhibition hub, a Digital Trade Gateway, a 148-bed four-star ONOMO Hotel, office spaces for Nigerian, African, and international financial and policy organizations, a gym, a wellness centre, and a technology and SME incubator hub—all integrated under one roof for optimal efficiency.

The AATC is part of Afreximbank’s broader initiative to establish trade facilitation hubs across the continent, providing vital resources and infrastructure to bridge the trade information gap that has long hindered Africa’s economic potential.

A key feature of the centre is its Trade Intelligence Solutions (TRIN), an innovative tool designed to empower businesses and investors.

TRIN offers comprehensive trade and investment insights, combining cutting-edge technology with expert advisory services to support clients seeking to enter or expand within African markets.

This service is expected to guide strategic decision-making and enhance market access for businesses across the continent.

The AATC is poised to become a one-stop hub for trade-related activities, offering modern facilities such as a large conference centre for hosting regional and international events, a trade and exhibition centre to showcase African products, and an SME incubation hub to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship.

The inclusion of a four-star hotel further positions the centre as a convenient and attractive destination for business travelers and policymakers.

The commissioning of the AATC underscores Nigeria’s growing prominence as a hub for African trade and investment.

It also reflects Afreximbank’s commitment to driving economic integration and development by providing the infrastructure and tools needed to unlock Africa’s vast trade potential. As the centre begins operations, it is expected to attract a diverse range of organizations and foster collaboration among local and foreign stakeholders in the financial and policy sectors.

