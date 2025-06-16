Tinubu Commissions Abuja Water Supply Project

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Monday inaugurated the $470 US Dollars Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, initiated in 2017.

Tinubu, explained that his administration considers the project very significant, because it guarantees safe and sustainable water for the nation’s capital.

He noted that his Renewed Hope Agenda will remain committed to providing essential amenities to Nigerians, especially portable water, as it is a basic human right that promotes public health.

He said, “ We gather to commission a transformative project. The Greater Abuja Water Supply Network. The Loop 1, 2, 5 and 6, a monumental effort that will ensure safe, sustainable and sufficient water to the homes, institutions and communities across the capital city.

“ Water is life, it is not a luxury, it is a basic human right and a foundation for public health, urban development and economic growth.

Speaking also, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed that the water project, with 85 percent funding from a Chinese financial institution, was completed to enhance water supply in Abuja.

Wike also stated that procurement process was almost completed to extend the water project to some satellite towns and other rural communities within FCT.

“ This contract was awarded in 2017 at the cost of 470 million U.S. dollars. In 2017, under the partnership of African Development initiative, the Chinese government provided 85 percent, while the federal government and FCT provided 15 percent, which is to take care of loops 1, 2, 5, and 6.

“ I want to say today that we almost completed with the procurement process to give water to Bwari, give water to Kubwa, give water to Karu, and some of the communities.

“ So you are not only providing water to the city, you are also providing water to the satellite towns.”

Share