Tinubu Commissions 135km Road In Enugu

Share

On Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned 135 Kilometers of road in Enugu State during his first official working visit to the Southeast region after assuming office on May 29, 2023, as Nigeria’s 16th President.

Saturday Telegraph reports that President Tinubu’s visit to Enugu marks a significant moment in the region’s history.

The landmark 135-kilometer road project in the Enugu metropolis is a major infrastructure initiative spearheaded by the state’s Governor, Peter Mbah-led administration.

The newly commissioned road, which connects critical parts of the metropolis, is expected to boost economic activities, ease transportation, and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

READ ALSO:

Saturday Telegraph reported earlier that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Enugu State for a Working Visit.

The visit, drew a large crowd of dignitaries, traditional leaders, and residents across the region.

Further updates on the President’s activities in Enugu, including other projects to be commissioned, will be provided as they unfold.

Share

Please follow and like us: