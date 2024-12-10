Share

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC) in Abuja, a state-of-the-art facility developed by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, the President described the commissioning as a realization of his administration’s commitment to implementing transformative changes in governance and public service.

The newly commissioned complex, comprising seven critical components including a Data Centre, Command and Control Centre, Visa Approval Centre, ECOWAS Card Centre, Solar Farm, and Passport Centre aims to revolutionize Nigeria’s security framework and improve the ease of doing business.

Tinubu emphasized that the facility will significantly boost investor confidence in the country.

“From the start of our administration, we promised to deliver innovative solutions across government agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service. This integration of air, land, and sea security fulfils that dream,” he stated.

President Tinubu explained the importance of embracing technology and innovation in addressing Nigeria’s challenges, particularly in managing a population of over 200 million.

He noted that streamlining immigration processes will create economic opportunities and improve the ease of entry and exit for travellers.

The President commended the Ministry of Interior for advancements in passport issuance and other immigration services, describing them as pivotal to the nation’s development.

He also lauded inter-agency collaboration, which he credited for the successful completion of the complex.

Interior Minister Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo acknowledged President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and support, which ensured the project’s delivery within one year.

He stated that the complex will save Nigeria substantial costs in data archiving and expedite visa approvals within 48 hours.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, called the complex a landmark achievement in Africa.

She noted that the project, conceived 18 years ago, was finally brought to fruition under Tinubu’s administration.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex signals a major step forward in Nigeria’s adoption of technology-driven governance.

By integrating advanced systems for data management, security, and service delivery, the centre sets a benchmark for efficiency in public service while enhancing Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

