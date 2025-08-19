Tinubu Commiserates With Kogi Gov Ododo Over Father’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State on the death of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

Alhaji Momohsani, a respected community leader, passed away on Monday after the 2 p.m. Muslim prayers at the age of 83.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the deceased as a man whose legacy was reflected in the achievements of his children.

He urged Governor Ododo, his family, and the entire Ododo clan to take solace in their patriarch’s life of service to God, as well as the moral and religious values he upheld.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and for divine comfort for his family, friends, and associates.