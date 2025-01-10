Tinubu Commiserates With Ex-speaker Bankole on Mother’s Death

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Oladmeji Bankole and his family on the passing of his mother, Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Bankole, at the age of 78.

She died Thursday after a brief illness.

Tinubu joined the Bankole family and the Ogun State government in mourning the demise of Iya Adinni of Egbaland.

She dedicated her life to community development, guided by her convictions in the Islamic faith.

The President hoped that Mama’s legacy would continue in the countless lives she touched through her compassion, generosity, and humility.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for Almighty Allah to comfort all who mourn her demise.

