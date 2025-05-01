Tinubu Commends Wema Bank For Resilience At 80

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest surviving indigenous bank, for its unwavering resilience and technological innovations as it marks its 80th anniversary on Friday.

Wema Bank began operations on May 2, 1945, as Agbonmagbe Bank in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

It transitioned to Wema Bank in 1969 and, in 2015, upgraded its status from a regional to a national bank. Today, it stands as one of the country’s key financial institutions.

President Tinubu praised the bank’s leadership for remaining steadfast and guiding the institution with a clear sense of direction.

“Over the last eight decades, the bank has focused on the vision of its founding fathers to support Nigerian businesses across all key economic sectors through strategic advisory and financial services—vital for sustainable growth,” the President stated.

Highlighting Wema Bank’s contributions to the Nigerian financial services sector, Tinubu expressed confidence in the bank’s continued growth, especially under his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda, which he said has restored confidence in the economy and financial system.

Share