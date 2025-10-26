Tinubu Commends Veteran Journalist, Alabi’s Achievements In Journalism

President Bola Tinubu has commended veteran journalist and public relations expert, Oloye Lakan Alabi, for his outstanding contributions to the fields of journalism and public service as he marks his 75th birthday on Monday.

Alabi, who holds the traditional title of Abese-Olubadan of Ibadanland and serves as Cultural Ambassador of the National Museum and Monuments in Ile-Ife, Osun State, was celebrated by the President for his remarkable career spanning several decades.

In a congratulatory message, President Tinubu lauded Oloye Alabi’s distinguished service in journalism and public relations, describing him as a professional who exemplifies integrity, diligence, and excellence.

Alabi began his journalism career at the defunct Sketch newspaper before joining the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (which later became the Nigerian Television Authority, Ibadan). He subsequently moved to Odu’a Investment Company Limited, where he served as Public Relations Manager.

The President noted that Alabi’s unique experience as Chief Press Secretary to four governors in the old Oyo State, as well as his tenure as Corporate Affairs Manager of Odu’a Company, underscores his professionalism, hard work, and reliability.

A prolific author, Alabi has written several books and was recently honoured with a festschrift launched in Ibadan to commemorate his 75th birthday.

President Tinubu prayed for Oloye Alabi’s continued good health, renewed strength, and long life in service to humanity.