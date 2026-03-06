Tinubu Commends Offor For Medical Book Distribution

President Bola Tinubu has commended Sir Emeka Offor, oil magnate, entrepreneur and philanthropist, on the special medical book distribution programme of his foundation.

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, in response to a special request from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, facilitated the procurement and shipment of 10 40-foot containers of current medical and nursing books and journals from the United States of America into Nigeria.

The foundation is scheduled to distribute these resources to tertiary medical institutions drawn from all six geopolitical zones of the country.

The President stated that Sir Offor’s generous effort would go further to strengthen healthcare education and academic capacity at the institutional level.

The President thanked the Chief Executive of Chrome Group for his consistent support of initiatives that promote education, health, and human capital development.

He urged Offor not to relent in his philanthropy and the sponsorship of good causes.