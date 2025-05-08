Tinubu Commends Nigerian Army For Securing Illela-Sokoto-Badagry Highway Project

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the Nigerian Army for its outstanding security efforts along the Illela–Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway Project.

The President’s commendation, conveyed through a statement from his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mati Ali, acknowledged the Army’s dedication to safeguarding personnel and equipment at the construction site.

The Honourable Minister of Defence, His Excellency Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, made this announcement during his one-day operational visit to assess military operations in Kebbi State on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The Minister highlighted the project’s significance as a core part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at enhancing economic activities and improving transportation nationwide.

He described the project as transformative for travelers, particularly those commuting between Sokoto and Lagos, and emphasized its potential to create numerous jobs and economic opportunities.

During his address to the troops, the Minister stated: “You know how important this road is, and you know how critical this mission is. That is why the President asked me to come here—to see you and to personally appreciate the great work you are doing.”

