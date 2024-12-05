Tinubu Commends Matrix CEO, Aliu’s Transformative Role In Energy Sector At 50

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, the founder and CEO of Matrix Energy Group, as he marks his 50th birthday.

According to him, the significant milestone not only commemorated Aliu’s personal journey but also highlighted his remarkable contributions to the energy sector and his profound impact on fostering economic growth and social development in Nigeria.

In a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Aliu for his transformative role in Nigeria’s energy landscape and his unwavering commitment to economic progress.

As an entrepreneur, Aliu has successfully broadened the scope of Matrix Energy Group to encompass logistics, shipping, LPG distribution, and fertiliser blending. His leadership has spurred innovation and excellence across these vital industries.

The President recognized his philanthropic endeavours, which have led to the construction of a state-of-the-art Kidney Complex in Maiduguri and at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), the renovation of healthcare centres, and the provision of essential medical supplies to host communities.

Additionally, he has endowed scholarships for over 4,000 students and empowered women through skills training and financial support.

“Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu exemplifies the spirit of resilience, innovation, and service that elevates communities and strengthens our nation,” Tinubu stated.

In his capacity as a member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), Aliu continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s economic agenda.

The President wished him continued success, robust health, and personal fulfilment in the coming years.

