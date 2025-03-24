Tinubu Commends Ihedioha’s Contributions To Nigeria’s Democracy

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended former Deputy Speaker, Emeka Ihedioha, for his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and development as he marks his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the former lawmaker for his dedicated service as a worthy representative of his community, Constituency, State, and Nation.

Ihedioha, a journalist by profession, has over 30 years of experience in politics, legislative affairs, and executive governance.

Tinubu lauded the former Deputy Speaker for his unwavering commitment to building a better future for Nigerians throughout his political career.

The President noted that Emeka Ihedioha’s resilience and influence stem from his ability to connect with and work effectively alongside Nigerians from all walks of life, qualities that defined his tenure as a Lawmaker, Deputy Speaker, and Governor of Imo State.

Expressing confidence in Ihedioha’s continued relevance in public service and nation-building, Tinubu wished him good health, strength, and renewed vigour as he celebrates this milestone.

He also prayed that Ihedioha’s future endeavours bring continued progress and prosperity to the nation.

