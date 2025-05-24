Tinubu Commends Human Rights Activist Ayo Obe For Patriotism

Share

President Bola Tinubu has lauded renowned human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist, Ms. Ayo Obe, for her unwavering patriotism, commitment to justice, and humanitarian values as she turns 70.

In a tribute marking the milestone, President Tinubu described Ms. Obe as a symbol of courage and public service, whose legacy of advocacy continues to inspire generations.

Obe, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s democracy movement, has served in several distinguished capacities, including as Head of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Chairperson of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), and Member of the Police Service Commission. Between 2006 and 2009, she also led the Democratic Institute’s Abuja Elections Programme.

The President praised Obe’s lifelong dedication to democratic ideals and the fight against human rights abuses.

“Your life of commitment, versatility, and diligence in service, exemplified by your years of struggle against injustice and human rights abuse, culminating in your joining like-minded citizens to challenge military dictatorship during the nation’s dark days—even at the risk of your safety and liberty—is highly appreciated,” President Tinubu said.

He further acknowledged her contributions to the restoration and deepening of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“I remember with pride your contribution to the enthronement of democracy, and today, we are committed to its growth and strengthening.”

President Tinubu concluded by praying that God would continue to grant Obe good health and a sound mind, so she can persist in her noble service to the nation and humanity through her advocacy and enduring legacy.

