Tinubu Commends Govs For Backing Tax Reform Bills

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdul Razaq for unanimously endorsing the four Tax Reform Bills currently in the National Assembly.

In a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Friday President Tinubu praised the NGF Chairman for successfully galvanizing support among his peers.

The President described the development as a demonstration of bold leadership and national unity, transcending regional and political divides to advance Nigeria’s development.

He also extended commendations to the Progressive Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum, and other stakeholders who contributed to the bipartisan consensus on the tax bills.

The Tax Reform Bills, described as pro-poor, aim to modernize Nigeria’s outdated tax laws, enhance the national economy, and attract both local and foreign investments.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue between the NGF and the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Reform, describing it as a model of federal-state cooperation.

The President called on the National Assembly to expedite the legislative process, ensuring the swift implementation of these reforms.

He also encouraged stakeholders with suggestions to engage actively in the ongoing legislative discussions.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to working with governors to promote economic growth, national harmony, and stability.

