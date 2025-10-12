Tinubu Commends GEIL For Setting Pace With New Crude Export Terminal

President Bola Tinubu has commended the leadership of Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) for its innovation and contribution to Nigeria’s oil sector, following the commissioning of a new crude oil export terminal in Otakikpo, Rivers State.

The terminal, the first developed by a Nigerian company and the only one built in the country in over 50 years, is expected to provide an efficient evacuation outlet for marginal and stranded fields across the Niger Delta. It will also unlock billions of barrels of reserves and create economic value, objectives that align with the President’s energy and growth agenda.

Represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, President Tinubu described the project as a “new and positive chapter” in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He emphasized that it aligns with his administration’s priority to boost crude oil production through secure, transparent, and efficient evacuation systems.

The President assured GEIL and other indigenous operators committed to their license terms of the federal government’s continued support and collaboration.

“I am particularly impressed with the company’s vision and execution of this project,” he said, noting that GEIL has demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovation among firms awarded marginal field licenses around the same time.

In his remarks, GEIL Chairman, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering support. He revealed that the terminal was conceived, designed, and executed entirely by Nigerians and completed within a record two years.

According to him, the facility will “open the door to more than 40 stranded fields in the region with over three billion barrels of reserves, long held back by the lack of export infrastructure.”

“These fields alone could contribute more than 200,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s production,” Adegbulugbe stated.