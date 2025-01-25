Tinubu Commends Finland for Arresting, Detaining Simon Ekpa

Share

Ekpa’s been hindering Nigeria/Finland bilateral relations, says Ambassador

President Bola Tinubu has commended the government of Finland for the arrest and detention of Simon Ekpa, saying that his administration would not tolerate divisive actions and statements. The President said this on Friday, while receiving the Letter of Credence from the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Sanna Selin, at the State House.

Ekpa, alleged to be a major promoter of a faction of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) causing insecurity in the South-East, was recently arrested and charged with terrorism in Finland. The President commended the Finnish authorities for the timely intervention that safeguarded the nation’s integrity and mitigated an action that threatened peaceful coexistence.

Tinubu also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the European Union, Mr Gautier Mignot, and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Algeria, Hocine Mezoued. “I must thank you for your record on safeguarding human rights in our country with the trial of Simon Ekpa. “Nigeria is indivisible. We have been through turbulent times, and we don’t want to promote terrorism,” President Tinubu told the Finnish ambassador.

“I am a child born into activism, but not divisiveness. We need cohesion and cooperation to bring about development. “Our watchword is stability and cohesion to move the country forward. “The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has informed me. I know what the rule of law means.

“The rule of law safe- guards our democratic credentials, morals and values. “We must respect the rule of law,” the President said. The President noted that the Ambassador’s priorities including ICT, agriculture, and education, would directly impact the country’s development. “Nigeria is undergoing a series of necessary reforms to stimulate growth and prosperity. “Thank you also for the humanitarian support in the North East. I believe that we can work together,” he added.

