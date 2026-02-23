Tinubu Commends Ex-First Lady, Aisha Buhari For Resilience, Discipline At 55

President Bola Tinubu has commended former First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, for her resilience and discipline as she clocks 55.

In a tribute, the President described her as an Amazon, a courageous and principled woman who is not afraid to stand alone on matters bordering on her values and ideals.

He wrote: “I join the family and friends of Hajiya Aisha Buhari to congratulate her on her 55th birthday. 55 is a significant milestone, and I celebrate with the former First Lady on this occasion.

“Hajiya Buhari is an Amazon, a courageous and principled woman. She is not afraid to stand alone on matters bordering on her values and ideals. She is as ever certain as the North Star; a woman for all seasons.

“Through her foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation, she has upheld the rights of women and children and provided succour to many families.

“She is a voice for the unheard and the forgotten, championing causes that preserve family values and human dignity.

“I thank Hajiya Buhari for her contributions to our nation. And I commend her resilience and discipline.

I wish her a happy 55th birthday, and I pray that God Almighty continue to keep her and her family in good health.”