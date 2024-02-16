Tinubu Commends El-Rufai For Exemplary Leadership On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a press release issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngrlale, Tinubu commended the exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions of the accomplished administrator to the nation throughout his illustrious career in the public service as a two-term governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President expressed confidence that El-Rufai’s commitment to national service would continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for many, especially the younger generation aspiring to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.

He wished the former governor continued success, good health, and fulfillment in all of his endeavours.