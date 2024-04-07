Tinubu Commends Efforts Of S’East Leaders In Peace Building, Governance

President Bola Tinubu has commended the South East leaders for their concerted efforts in harnessing their collective experience, knowledge and relationships to advance developmental ideals, peacebuilding and robust democratic governance in the region.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Hon. Orji Uchenna Orji, Special Adviser (Media) to the Honourable Minister of Works, President Tinubu made the commendation during the burial ceremony of late Deaconess (Mrs) Theresa Osinachi Omoke, the mother of his Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement, South East, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze.

The President, who was represented by the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, particularly thanked the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt Hon. Francis Nwifuru, for raising the bar in the peace and security of the State and for deepening the cause of development of the State and all who live in it.

He said: “You have taken every challenge of Ebonyi State as the challenge of the people, and you have raised the bar in advancing the People’s Charter of Needs of Ebonyi State. The President is very excited about your performances.”

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased, the President described the late mother of his SSA on Community Engagement as a woman with exemplary virtues, who made immeasurable contributions to the advancement of the cause of humanity and enjoined her and the entire Omoke family to take solace in the accomplishments of her age.

“I would like to condole with you and the entire Omoke family on the death of your beloved mother, an icon and the matriarch of your family who sadly passed away on 18th of December, 2023 at the age of 75,” he said.

The Minister of Works used the opportunity to clear the air on misrepresentations in media platforms over the government that handled the much-commended rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Lagos, which is now open for road users.

“The Third Mainland Bridge was not done by the Lagos State Government. No, it was done by the Federal Government as directed by President Ahmed Tinubu. Everything about the funding was entirely done by Mr. President through his Minister of Works.”

He also used the opportunity to thank the leaders and people of the South East for their support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

He said, “I want to send a message of thanks from Mr. President to the people of South East, for their support; I want to thank the Governors and appreciate them for their support, which is beyond party lines.”

He said: “In a very short moment, leaders of South East will come together to openly, publicly, and heartily appreciate Mr President, and let Nigerians and the world know that we stand with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.”

In his address during the event, the Governor of Ebonyi State thanked Mr President for his fatherly disposition to all the States of the federation and his inclusive governance, which has renewed the hope of Nigerians in actualizing positive trajectories in the political and socio-economic history of the nation.

He expressed his deep condolences to the deceased family and his compassions to the cause of the family and community who would deeply miss her love and charity.

While praying for the repose of her soul, he expressed commitment towards immortalizing the good name she bequeathed.

He said, “As a government, we must do a very significant thing today. The State Government will build a befitting pavilion in this field, and that pavilion will be named after the late mother of Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze. The road leading to this field will be constructed as a mark of honour to late Deaconess (Mrs) Theresa Osinachi Omoke JP.”