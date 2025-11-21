Tinubu Commends Bode George For Invaluable Counsel To His Administration At 80

President Bola Tinubu has restated his belief in the enduring unity of Nigeria, affirming that while political actors may disagree vigorously, the values and ties that bind them as stakeholders of one nation remain far stronger than any partisan divide.

The President made this assertion in remarks delivered on his behalf by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, at the 80th birthday celebration and public presentation of the memoir of Chief Olabode George held in Lagos on Friday.

According to a release issued by the SGF’s spokesman, Yomi Odunuga, Tinubu described the event as a celebration of a distinguished Nigerian, an elder statesman, and an accomplished public servant who has lived a full life of service to the country and community.

He said George’s invitation to him to share in the milestone reflected “the Nigerian and Lagos spirit, our shared humanity, history, kindred spirit, and good neighbourliness.”

Highlighting the broader message of national cohesion, the President underscored that despite heated political contests and divergent views, what unites Nigerians remains inviolable.

“The event of today has again demonstrated that, as politicians, we can shout and disagree. Still, the values that bind us together as members of the same household living in different rooms are more enduring and stronger than what divides us,” the President said.

While acknowledging that George and he have been on opposing sides of the political aisle since 1999, Tinubu stressed that such differences have never diminished the mutual respect they shared as leaders committed to Nigeria’s progress.

He affirmed that since assuming office, George has offered valuable counsel through his public interventions on national issues.

The President also celebrated George’s remarkable journey to 80, describing it as a testimony to divine grace and personal resilience.

He expressed delight that the celebrant was marking the milestone in Lagos, his home state, recalling with humour George’s past public declaration that he would go into exile if Tinubu ever became President.

“I pleaded with him that he would have a change of heart, because we would all remain in Nigeria and work together to achieve the peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that was our collective dream,” the President said.

On the newly launched memoir, the President noted that the work captured George’s early years in Lagos, his career, his tenure as Military Governor of old Ondo State, his stewardship at the Nigerian Ports Authority, and his role in party politics.

He expressed confidence that the book would offer invaluable lessons on leadership, public service, party politics, and military doctrine. The President pledged his support for the book launch and urged all attendees to do likewise by purchasing copies for personal use and for public institutions.

Tinubu wished George continued good health, strength, and many more years of service to God and humanity.