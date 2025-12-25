Tinubu Commends Bagudu For Years Of Service On Birthday 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, on his birthday on Friday, December 26.

The President commended the Minister for his years of dedication to public service and nation-building.

As Senator representing Kebbi Central from 2009 to 2015, Bagudu contributed significantly to policy development, especially in budgeting and economic planning.

As two-term governor of Kebbi State, he oversaw the state’s agricultural transformation, industrialisation, and revenue mobilisation, positioning it as a model for economic growth and development in the North-west.

The President, according to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, remarked: “Senator Bagudu is a worthy associate who proved his mettle as governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

“His hard work, dedication and invaluable contributions as a member of our Renewed Hope Agenda Team, where he serves as Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, are remarkable.”

The President wished Bagudu many more years of good health and continued impact.