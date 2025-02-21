Tinubu Commends Babangida’s Admission Of Abiola’s 1993 Election Victory

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, for his recent acknowledgement that the late M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

This acknowledgement, made during the launch of Babangida’s autobiography, “A Journey in Service,” in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, marks the first time in 32 years that Babangida has publicly confirmed Abiola’s victory.

President Tinubu, serving as the Special Guest of Honour at the event, praised Babangida’s courage and patriotism for setting the historical record straight.

He emphasized that this revelation would help clarify a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The annulment of the June 12 election had previously led to political unrest and impacted the nation’s political landscape.

The autobiography launch, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who chaired the event, and former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who delivered the keynote address.

The gathering also featured former Nigerian leaders such as General Yakubu Gowon, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Dr Goodluck Jonathan, reflecting the event’s significance in Nigeria’s political discourse.

In his remarks, Babangida expressed relief that former President Muhammadu Buhari had posthumously honoured Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria’s highest national award.

He also reflected on the challenges surrounding the annulment, describing it as a deeply regrettable decision made in the nation’s interest.

The event also served as a fundraising occasion for the IBB Presidential Library Project, showing Babangida’s enduring influence and the continued relevance of the June 12 discourse in Nigeria’s pursuit of democratic consolidation.

