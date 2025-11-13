Tinubu Commends Asagba Of Asaba On 70th Birthday For Distinguished Service

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, on his 70th birthday, commending his exemplary service to the nation.

In a statement on Thursday, the President said, “I congratulate His Royal Majesty, Professor Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge, Asagba of Asaba, on his 70th birthday. I join the Azinge family, the Asaba Kingdom, and the people of Delta State in celebrating this special occasion.”

Tinubu described Azinge as one of Nigeria’s finest legal luminaries, noting his tenure as the fifth Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (2009–2014) and his role as a judge representing Nigeria and Africa at the Commonwealth Arbitral Tribunal in London.

“I salute Asagba Azinge, the Renaissance monarch who embodies knowledge, wisdom, grace, discipline, and cultural sophistication,” he added, praying for God’s blessings of health and wisdom so he may continue providing sterling leadership to his people.