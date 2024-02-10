Tinubu Commends Armed Forces, Seeks End To Banditry

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday commended the military forces for their commitment to duty and sacrifices made on behalf of the country.

This was as he charged them with maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity against all form of threats.

Speaking at an event commemorating the Nigerian Defence Academy’s (NDA) Diamond Jubilee in Kaduna, the President assuref the military regarding his administration’s unwavering support in carrying out its responsibilities and commitment to its welfare.

Recall that the NDA was founded on February 5, 1964, or almost sixty years ago. The school has gone through several phases of change as it works to realise its goal of producing officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The first batch of Nigerian officers were trained in Ghana and then at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England, before to the country’s independence from Britain.

But four years after independence, in January 1964, the NDA began training its first class of sixty-four army and navy cadets.

In a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu outlined some of the significant events that occurred during the NDA’s transformation, such as the later enlistment and training of Air Force cadets, the nation’s successful reunification following the Civil War in 1967, and the numerous short-service military training programmes established to address the shortage of manpower brought on by the conflict.

He mentioned other notable accomplishments, such as the NDA’s 1985 conversion from a non-degree awarding institution to a full-fledged university that granted degrees, gradually replacing the Nigerian Defence Academy Certificate of Education that had previously been given to cadets.

Tinubu said, “The government is also pleased to note that the curriculum approved by the National Universities Commission, the regulatory body is sufficiently robust and broad-based to enable the cadets to acquire the knowledge, skills, values, character, and discipline required for effective and efficient service in the Nigerian Armed forces in peace times and in times of crises.

“I understand that other giants’ strides recorded in the NDA include the establishment of post-graduate programs, the creation of research centres and centres of excellence to facilitate research and enable cross fertilisation of ideas.

“The consistent academic calendar devoid of industrial disputes and strikes should make the NDA postgraduate school an institution of first choice not only for Nigerian students but also for students across the globe.

“I therefore charge the academic staff both military and nonmilitary to transform the NDA into ‘Nigeria’s Silicon Valley,’ a hub for startups where ideas are not only incubated but also actualized.”