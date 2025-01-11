Tinubu Commends Aiyedatiwa For His Dedication, Political Consistency At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his unwaivering dedication and political consistency as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Sunday, January 12.

The President who rejoiced with the governor noted that Aiyedatiwa has been consistent in the progressive politics since he joined the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.

According to a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President said “His steadfastness throughout the party’s metamorphosis and final transition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) exemplifies his loyalty, dedication, and commitment.”

Recalls that Aiyedatiwa became deputy governor of Ondo State in 2021. By a stroke of fate, he became the acting Governor and was ultimately sworn in as Governor in 2023, succeeding his mentor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

“Aiyedatiwa’s impressive political trajectory is a testament to the potential and possibilities in Nigerian politics”, the President remarked.

He further recognized the Governor’s unprecedented landslide electoral victory in 2024, which has allowed him to continue raising standards in key areas such as health and education, directly improving the lives of citizens.

Tinubu appreciated Aiyedatiwa’s invaluable contributions as a Commissioner representing Ondo State at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“His deep understanding of grassroots development has played a crucial role in strengthening the institution to better serve its purpose.

As Governor Aiyedatiwa marked this milestone, Tinubu offered prayers for the Almighty God’s blessings, wishing him good health, wisdom, and a long life.



