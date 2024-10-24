Tinubu Charges Troops To End Insecurity In Zamfara, N’East

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Nigerian troops to put an end to insecurity in Zamfara State and the North-West region.

The Minister of Defence spokesperson, Mr Mati Ali on Thursday said the charge was conveyed by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar during his visit to Zamfara State to assess the progress of the Headquarters of Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma North West.

The Minister emphasized the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the success of the operation, citing the significant deployment and progress made thus far.

He said: “President Tinubu is deeply concerned about the security situation in the North-West, particularly in Zamfara, and has instructed the troops to eradicate insecurity in the region.”

During the briefing, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the troops’ readiness and charged them to intensify their efforts against bandit kingpins. “We will finish them,” he emphasized, urging community cooperation and prayer for the troops’ success.

He urged the troops to end insecurity in Zamfara State. “Are you ready to end insecurity in Zamfara State? Your dedication and commitment to winning the fight against insecurity is crucial. I will report back to Mr. President your renewed vigour in this fight,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that the new operation launched is to address insecurity in Zamfara State and the North-West region.

Earlier, the Minister visited the Combat 2, 17 Brigade along Tsafe Shema Gusua road and Forward Operation Base of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma. He commended the troops for their relentless efforts in securing the notorious road, acknowledging recent successes and urging them to sustain the momentum.

“Your dedication has yielded positive results, particularly in the last 48 hours with no reported attacks on this critical route,” the Minister said. “We encourage you to intensify your efforts, ensuring the road remains safe and free for motorists.”

The Minister expressed gratitude for the troops’ hard work and assured them of the President’s commitment to their welfare and equipment.

In Government House, the Minister briefed the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, H.E. Dauda Lawal on the purpose of his visit to the State.

“I am here to see for myself the level of preparedness of our troops in fighting the banditry menace facing Zamfara State and I hope that with the new theatre of operation launched we will have full coordinated control of the total security situation and effectively eliminate the bandits,” he stated.

The Executive Governor of Zamfara State, H.E. Dauda Lawal highlighted the current security situation in the State and said that the State government is taking the fight to the bandits in their hideouts.

“As you all are aware, we are facing a lot of security challenges in Zamfara State. But with the support of the Military, we will take the fight to them and finish them,” he said.

Share

