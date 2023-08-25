Tinubu Charges Nigerians To Vote Out Underperforming Governors

Following the distributions of Federal Government palliatives to states across the federation, President Bola Tinubu has tasked Nigerians to vote out governors who are not meeting their expectations.

The President made the call in response to some Islamic scholars who asked the Federal Government to keep an eye on how the states were using the palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Responding to the quest, President Tinubu said he could not give orders to the states as they are closer to the people.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he could only appeal to governors to implement the orders given to them, adding that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) would get more palliatives.

“The people reside in the states. Even if I set up a panel, I will have to go through the governors and the local governments. We will continue to talk to the governors. Nigerians must hold them accountable.

“It’s unheard of that in a constitutional democracy; a president will sit here and give orders to states. I can only appeal to them to implement. The people reside in the states, and if the governor is not doing well, the people must vote them out,” he said.