Tinubu Charges Nigerian Youth On Accountability

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian youths to embrace discipline, accountability, and innovation to achieve a productive life in the country.

Tinubu gave the advice at the weekend during the 10th convocation ceremony of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti State, where a total of 7,684 graduands, comprising undergraduates and postgraduate students, were convoked.

The President tasked Nigerian youths to deploy the talents, skills, and competencies acquired in their studies as strong pillars to build new life.

Represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullah Yusufu Ribadu, the President cautioned the university system against all forms of extortion, plagiarism, and other forms of academic disorder, saying, “This is not acceptable,” and that “collective action is required to preserve university integrity.”

His words:

“Our University must embrace innovation and remain at the forefront of research, teaching, and community service.

“We demand various research that will address substantial challenges and improve the quality of lives; that must remain central to University management.”

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, in his convocation lecture, said: “Democracy remains the most preferable system of governance, but the attitude, values, and institutions required for its proper functioning are yet to fully mature effectively in Nigeria.”

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University Governing Council, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, said: “The goal is to position FUOYE as a leading institution, not just within Nigeria, but across Africa and beyond.”

He sought from the President “more assistance in building additional student hostels, classrooms, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the road network, staffing, drainage, and erosion control, among others.”

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, commended the university community for the achievements of the last five years, during which over 160 projects were executed and the institution successfully hosted 19 inaugural lectures.

Five eminent personalities were decorated with Honorary Degrees of the University: His Eminence, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; His Royal Majesty, Oba Sir Michael Oluwole Ademolaju Adugbole III; Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkan Onnoghen, former CJN; and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The ceremony also witnessed the conferment of “Emeritus Professorship” on all former Vice-Chancellors of the University: Professors Chinedu Nebo, Isaac Asuzu, and Kayode Soremekun.